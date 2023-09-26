Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Shares Gap Down to $255.68

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $255.68, but opened at $248.20. Carlisle Companies shares last traded at $252.29, with a volume of 27,758 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

