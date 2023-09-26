Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.53.

CARR stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

