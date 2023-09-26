Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWST. Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,483. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

