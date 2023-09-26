Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Insider Gavin Ferrar Acquires 6,816 Shares

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Ferrar purchased 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £13,972.80 ($17,062.89).
Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 200.99 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of £365.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 204.90. Central Asia Metals plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.18 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299 ($3.65).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
