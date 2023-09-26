CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 978,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,081. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

