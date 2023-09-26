CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$155.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price objective on CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$135.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. CGI has a twelve month low of C$100.74 and a twelve month high of C$142.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$137.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.84.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

