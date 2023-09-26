CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$155.36.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price objective on CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CGI
CGI Stock Performance
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.