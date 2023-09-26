Chanson International Holding’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 26th (NASDAQ:CHSN)

Chanson International’s (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 26th. Chanson International had issued 3,390,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 30th. The total size of the offering was $13,560,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Chanson International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Chanson International Stock Performance

CHSN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19. Chanson International has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Institutional Trading of Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

