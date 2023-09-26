Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRL opened at $197.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.