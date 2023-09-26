Chatham Lodging Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CLDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.