Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 235 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $258,000. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.