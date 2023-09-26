Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.