Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $130.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

