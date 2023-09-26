Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

