Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

