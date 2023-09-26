Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $831,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $256.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Get Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.