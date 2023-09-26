Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $459,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

SLV stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

