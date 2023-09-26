Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $443.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $257.60 and a one year high of $492.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

