Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total transaction of $809,795.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $559.46 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

