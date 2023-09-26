Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,328 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

