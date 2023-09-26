Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,235,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.