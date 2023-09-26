Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 140 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 515.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

