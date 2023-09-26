Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HYD opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

