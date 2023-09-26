Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 5,530 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 115,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 207,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

