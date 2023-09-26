Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 63,923 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,923 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day moving average is $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

