Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 90 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 131.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,441,000 after buying an additional 299,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,141 shares of company stock worth $23,496,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $455.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.08. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.