Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

