CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,520 shares of company stock worth $2,763,744. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.5 %

BERY opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

