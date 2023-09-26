CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $933.64 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $687.94 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $940.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $915.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.