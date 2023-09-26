CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,850 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.