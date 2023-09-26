CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $2.08 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.1% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 492.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 65,353 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $239.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

