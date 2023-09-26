Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $81.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,738. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

