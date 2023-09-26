Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of WMG opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

