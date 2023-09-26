Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,493 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

