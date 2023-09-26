CKW Financial Group Acquires 700 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.71. The stock had a trading volume of 410,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,461. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $308.32 and a one year high of $601.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.68. The company has a market capitalization of $522.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

