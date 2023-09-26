CKW Financial Group Has $2.79 Million Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Matson comprises 0.4% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 0.10% of Matson worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,130. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,267 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,303.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,617 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

