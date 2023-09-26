CKW Financial Group Invests $12.29 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 236,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EMXC traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. 516,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.