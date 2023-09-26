CKW Financial Group Makes New $83,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.92. 186,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,319. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

