CKW Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 805,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,532,000 after purchasing an additional 145,769 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 8,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Walmart by 20.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 867,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average of $153.69. The stock has a market cap of $438.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,705,988 shares of company stock worth $572,785,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

