CKW Financial Group Sells 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CKW Financial Group cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.29. 390,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average of $240.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

