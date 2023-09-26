CKW Financial Group Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.78. 16,942,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,254,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4,866.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

