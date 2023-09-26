CKW Financial Group Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CKW Financial Group cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 127.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMB traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,765. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

