Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.2 %

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.59 million. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $887,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,125. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.