Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.64.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.
In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
