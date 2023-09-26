Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Announces Dividend of GBX 45

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

LON CBG traded down GBX 15.61 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 836.89 ($10.22). The stock had a trading volume of 293,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,305. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($9.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,139 ($13.91). The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,639.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 856.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 890.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.22).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

