Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) is Diversified Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for 3.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $94,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COKE traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $648.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $673.42 and its 200 day moving average is $627.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $745.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.93%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

