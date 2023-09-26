Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 58.com reissued an initiates rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.81.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $859.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 592,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,573 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 622,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 124,966 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $2,981,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

