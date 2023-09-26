Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.34. 671,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,550,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cormark raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $808.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

