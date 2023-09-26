Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 124,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 87,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 16,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

