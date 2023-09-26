Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 1,893 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

