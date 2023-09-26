Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 440 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.37. 1,771,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

